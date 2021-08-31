ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — August 31, 2021 at 4:00 am

Neli Gems, smeraldi and friends




Especially large emeralds, but also other magnificent precious stones in the jewels by Neli Gems ♦ ︎

“Milan is the capital of good taste,” said Sam Livian, president of Neli Gems, a jewelry store based in New York. In fact, he knows Italy well, because in Milan, together with his brothers Eli and Gabriel, he grew up. Until, in 1977, the Livian family decided not to transfer the trade in precious stones to the US and to start the business of luxury jewelers. Obviously the stones are at the center of the composition of rings, necklaces and bracelets, and in particular Colombian emeralds, alongside rubies, sapphires and diamonds, including yellow, orange and very rare blue and pink, constitute a significant part of the activity of Neli Gems.

Neli Gems, however (the name also indicates it) has not abandoned the activity of stone trading: the Livian family think that the stones themselves are as precious as a finished jewel. In fact, the company has remained one of the largest importers of Colombian emeralds in the United States. Despite the whims of fashion, Livian observes, “if a stone is beautiful, it will always be beautiful”.

