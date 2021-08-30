









Misahara jewelry by designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, citizen of the world ♦ ︎

Her name is Lepa Galeb-Roskopp and she is the founder and designer of the Misahara jewelery brand. But to tell the truth, the passion for jewels is not the only interest that animates it. In addition to a passion for Ferrari, shared with her husband, Lepa especially loves traveling, so much so that (she’s lucky) she has homes in South Africa, Porto Montenegro and Silicon Valley, as well as an apartment in New York. The origin of this international soul derives from the family history: Lepa Galeb-Roskopp has a Serbian father and an American mother, he grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, but spent summers in Europe, Paris, and the former Yugoslavia , where the aunt was diplomatic and the uncle an influential politician.



In addition to travel and design jewelery for her Misahara (which combines the names of her children Mara, Sara and Harrison), Lepa Galeb-Roskopp is also highly regarded in the jet set, along with her husband Rob Roskopp, CEO of Santa Cruz Bicycles. And this, too, perhaps favored the fame of her jewelry. Her style are quite lively, international, although in some cases they maintain a link with what is the history of the designer: the Zora collection, for example, is a Serbian word meaning dawn, as well as Plima word that wants to say tide, or the Adriatic line.

I gioielli di Misahara della designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, cittadina del mondo ♦︎

Si chiama Lepa Galeb-Roskopp ed è la fondatrice e designer del brand di gioielleria Misahara. Ma, a dire la verità, la passione per i gioielli non è l’unico interesse che la anima. Oltre a una passione per le Ferrari, condivisa con il marito, Lepa ama soprattutto viaggiare, tanto che (fortunata lei) ha case in Sudafrica, Porto Montenegro e Silicon Valley, nonché un appartamento a New York. L’origine di questa anima internazionale deriva dalla storia difamiglia: Lepa Galeb-Roskopp ha padre serbo e madre è americana, è cresciuto nella zona della Baia di San Francisco, ma ha trascorso le estati in Europa, a Parigi, e nella ex-Jugoslavia, dove la zia era diplomatica e lo zio un influente politico.

Oltre ai viaggi e ai gioielli con la sua Misahara (che combina i nomi dei figli Mara, Sara e Harrison), Lepa Galeb-Roskopp è anche molto quotata nel jet set, assieme al marito Rob Roskopp, Ceo di Santa Cruz Bicycles. E anche questo, forse, ha favorito la notorietà della sua gioielleria. I suoi gioielli sono piuttosto vivaci, con uno stile internazionale, anche se in qualche caso mantengono un link con quella che è la storia della designer: la collezione Zora, per esempio, è una parola serba che significa alba, così come Plima parola che vuol dire marea, oppure la linea Adriatic.













