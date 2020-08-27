Tiffany’s yellow diamond protagonist of a thriller











A thriller for the most famous yellow diamond: that of Tiffany with an exceptional weight of 128 carats. The precious diamond, mounted on a necklace, will be the protagonist of Death on the Nile, a film based on a thriller written by Agatha Christie in 1937. It will be worn by Gal Gadot, who plays the character of Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle. The jewel obviously plays a fundamental role in the plot of the film. In truth, the book is about a string of pearls at the center of the plot, but the writers have decided to replace the pearls with Tiffany’s yellow diamond. Or, better, with an accurate copy used for the shooting and made by the craftsmen of the American Maison.



The cushion cut yellow diamond has a long history. It was carved from a 287.42-carat rough stone discovered in the Kimberley mine in South Africa in 1877. The cutting process took 12 months and was supervised by George Frederick Kunz, at the time Tiffany’s chief gemologist. When the work was finished, the founder of Tiffany, Charles Lewis Tiffany, decided not to sell it, but to show it to the public in a window of the Maison. Indeed, it has become a tourist attraction, a symbol of Tiffany & Co.’s diamond expertise. Before Gal Gadot, it was worn by Audrey Hepburn and, more recently, by Lady Gaga 1919 February.



















