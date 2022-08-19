Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Bracciali Tiffany Lock

The new Tiffany Lock bracelets




New Tiffany bracelets. They are those of the Lock collection, a line launched in August. The new collection debuts with four rigid gold bangle, with models also with pavé diamonds. They are bracelets that, in intentions, are gender fluid, in the wake of the undifferentiated proposal for the wearer.

Bracciali Tiffany Lock
Bracciali Tiffany Lock

Tiffany Lock is an elegant interpretation of functional archival design, defined by clean, modern lines and a revolutionary locking mechanism. Tiffany Lock represents an exciting new pillar to our diamond and gold jewelry offering. We are thrilled to unveil our latest icon.
Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, products and communications, Tiffany & Co.

Alexandre Arnault
Alexandre Arnault

The bracelets are made of 18-karat yellow and pink gold and, as the images of Mario Sorrenti and Raymond Meier with model Imaan Hammam and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones also confirm, they are designed for everyone. The idea is that of a padlock bracelet, with an allusion to the handcuffs genre. The closure features an innovative swivel mechanism that incorporates the functionality of a padlock.
La modella Imaan Hammam e lo skateboarder Tyshawn Jones con bracciali Tiffany. Credit Mario Sorrenti and Raymond Meier, Courtesy of Tiffany
La modella Imaan Hammam e lo skateboarder Tyshawn Jones con bracciali Tiffany. Credit Mario Sorrenti and Raymond Meier, Courtesy of Tiffany

Before the 1950s, in fact, Tiffany also offered real padlocks: key rings, money clips, brooches and necklaces featured design elements that evoked padlocks. Over the past 20 years, the lock pattern has continued to evolve in collections such as Return to Tiffany and Tiffany HardWear. The four Tiffany Lock bracelets are priced in the US between $ 6,800 and $ 32,000, but more models will be launched starting next January.

Bracciale in oro giallo della collezione Tiffany Lock
Bracciale in oro giallo della collezione Tiffany Lock
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti, aperto
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti, aperto
Bracciale Lock in oro rosa
Bracciale Lock in oro rosa

Bracciale Lock in oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale Lock in oro giallo e diamanti







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from Tiffany

Go to Top