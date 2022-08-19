









New Tiffany bracelets. They are those of the Lock collection, a line launched in August. The new collection debuts with four rigid gold bangle, with models also with pavé diamonds. They are bracelets that, in intentions, are gender fluid, in the wake of the undifferentiated proposal for the wearer.



Tiffany Lock is an elegant interpretation of functional archival design, defined by clean, modern lines and a revolutionary locking mechanism. Tiffany Lock represents an exciting new pillar to our diamond and gold jewelry offering. We are thrilled to unveil our latest icon.

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, products and communications, Tiffany & Co.

The bracelets are made of 18-karat yellow and pink gold and, as the images of Mario Sorrenti and Raymond Meier with model Imaan Hammam and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones also confirm, they are designed for everyone. The idea is that of a padlock bracelet, with an allusion to the handcuffs genre. The closure features an innovative swivel mechanism that incorporates the functionality of a padlock.Before the 1950s, in fact, Tiffany also offered real padlocks: key rings, money clips, brooches and necklaces featured design elements that evoked padlocks. Over the past 20 years, the lock pattern has continued to evolve in collections such as Return to Tiffany and Tiffany HardWear. The four Tiffany Lock bracelets are priced in the US between $ 6,800 and $ 32,000, but more models will be launched starting next January.