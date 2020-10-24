The gold of Dabakarov











The green gold and the large colored stones of Dabakarov, the Russian tradition transplanted to New York ♦ ︎

One of the main Russian cities is New York. It seems a paradox, but in the Big Apple lives a community of about 600,000 people who emigrated from Russia, before and after the collapse of the Berlin Wall. Among these families there is also that of the Dabakarov, with Jewish roots in the area that today is Uzbekistan. This long story behind and a craftsmanship skills that are emigrated with them, have pushed the two generations of the Dabakarov family to propose their model of jewelry in the USA. The Dabakarov jewelery keeps the oriental atmosphere that derives from the family tradition.



But not only that: they also added a pinch of novelty: they specialized in green gold. It is AU79, a patented gold alloy, which gives off green tones. The style of the jewels is quite elaborate, with evident inspiration from oriental roots: curls, scrolls, and small ones that enrich the perimeter and volumes of the jewels. There is also a wide use of semi-precious stones. Their jewels are distributed throughout the vast territory of the United States.



















