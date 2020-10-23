A trip to London for Simone Jewels











From Singapore to London, at Harrods: Simone Jewels‘ high jewelery for Christmas 2020 also wants to win over international customers who frequent the luxury store in Knightsbridge. In short, the high-end jewelry brand is not limited to the Asian market. On the other hand, her jewels are of high quality and also reflect the tastes of Western customers. She prefers sinuous shapes, with large precious stones, but without excesses.



The Maison was founded by Simone Ng, gemologist and creative director. It debuted 20 years ago and more than half of the collection sold out in 30 minutes. Simone Ng was also chosen as one of Singapore’s top ten jewelry designers for six consecutive years and was one of the first to receive the Luxury Jewelery Brand award in 2016. The designer, by the way, is one of the few in the a sector that emphasizes not only the aesthetic aspect of jewels, but also the perhaps less romantic, but concrete one: rings, earrings and necklaces can also become a good investment, if they are of good quality. Implied: like those of Simone Jewels, of course.

























