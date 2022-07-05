









News for the summer signed by Tiffany & Co. The American company has expanded the catalog of one of its best-known collections, Tiffany City HardWear. The collection was launched in 2017, with the intention of representing the energy and spirit of New York. But also to propose a line of jewels suitable for younger people, in particular for the Millenials, that is, those born between 1981 and the mid-1990s. It is no coincidence that the face accompanying the launch of the new jewels is that of Rosé, the Korean singer of Blackpink, pseudonym of Roseanne Park, 24 years old. But, of course, it is not forbidden to wear Tiffany City HardWear jewelry even if you do not fall within this age group.



In any case, now the collection is enriched with new titanium models, with a new bracelet and necklace in black titanium. It is a very modern design. Each jewel is characterized by a single pink gold link with pavé diamonds. The shape of the two jewels is inspired not only by the design of the previous pieces, but also by a 1971 bracelet unearthed in the archives of the Maison.