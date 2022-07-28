









Tiffany’s list gets longer. No, not that of the jewelry collections. The American Maison that entered the orbit of the French of LVMH focuses on art. Within a couple of years, Tiffany announced a Basquiat-inspired Advent calendar, a collaboration with Daniel Arsham, a collaboration with the New York artist with Curtis Kulig, an exhibition of a maxi sculpture by Daniele Papuli at Milan, the collaboration with Kendrick Lamar and his discussed performances. Now it’s Tiffany Atrium’s turn.



It is not a line of jewels, but a “social impact platform” that aims to promote opportunities for historically underrepresented communities. The platform should help create a “more diverse and inclusive jewelry industry through engagement, leadership and learning”. The name Atrium in architecture indicates an open space or space covered by a skylight, inside a building. It derives from a characteristic of the houses of the ancient Romans, who had this internal open space. But the name is also inspired by the Return to Tiffany heart tag necklace.

We are thrilled to introduce the Tiffany Atrium platform, a centralized hub for our ongoing journey into the worlds of diversity, equity and inclusion. At Tiffany & Co., we feel a responsibility to bring about positive change in our world. Tiffany Atrium will allow us to optimize and scale the processes needed to do so.

Anthony Ledru, Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co

To celebrate the launch of Tiffany Atrium, the Maison collaborated with American visual artist and community-builder Derrick Adams, who joins the list of Tiffany-branded artists, to create an original work of art, titled I Shine, You Shine, We Shine, hence the Tiffany Atrium logo. The artwork will be auctioned by Artsy from July 27 to August 10 and 100% of the proceeds will go to The Last Resort Artist Retreat, an artist residency designed to provide support to African American artists and cultural workers. founded by Adams in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.But what does Tiffany Atrium’s business consist of? Along with the announcement, a program also arrived:Tiffany & Co. Apprenticeship Programs: eight apprentices will be selected through Lvmh’s Métiers d’Excellence Institute (ME Institute) & New York State Craft Apprentice Program for a two-year rotating program at the main facilities of the Maison. The selection will focus on historically underrepresented communities with the aim of creating opportunities and building an inclusive pipeline of talent.Tiffany & Co. and HBCUs: Educational and professional opportunities will be created for students in the fields of creative arts and communication at selected historically African American colleges and universities (HBCUs), including:• a $ 2M grant for the About Love Scholarship Program in partnership with the Shawn Carter Foundation and BeyGOOD.• partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row in support of the HFR ICON 360 HBCU Summit at North Carolina A&T University, which is committed to transforming art and fashion programs in HBCUs across North America.Additionally, Atrium, Tiffany & Co. will focus on connecting employees, students and non-profit leaders to grow and celebrate shared values ​​and a commitment to improving the world we live in. Tiffany Atrium will continue to partner with non-profit organizations including Free Arts, Ali Forney Center and Lower East Side Girls Club throughout the year.