









The Sicis Jewels micro mosaic appeals to the luxurious world of the sheikhs. This is why the Ravenna Maison specializing in high-end jewelry using the ancient technique of micro mosaic returns to the Gulf after just over a month for the Doha Jewelery & Watches Exhibition, which takes place in Qatar. Sicis has a dedicated section within the Alfardan Jewelery stand and presents some news: multicolored butterflies, one of the favorite subjects in the Sicis Jewels collections.



These are rings that are the fruit of the creative passion of the artistic director Gioia Placuzzi. The jewels have a particularly realistic and detailed decoration, distinguished by a different color of sapphires in combination with white diamonds. Also new is the Ribbon collection, with rings and necklaces in the shape of a bow, with a shape inspired by the dresses of the famous Degas dancers. A different colored stone with an octagonal cut characterizes the design of each piece. The Doha event is also an opportunity to show iconic pieces of the brand, such as the Damisa necklace, which depicts a jaguar covered with micromosaic and sapphire flakes, holding an imperial topaz between its paws. Or the Quetzal set, inspired by the bird of the Amazon rainforest. Finally, collectible watches, such as the Gardenia with multicolored petals or the men’s timepieces from the Memento Mori series.