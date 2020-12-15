Daverio 1933’s artistic legacy











It is said that the jewel is a small work of art. But that’s often not true. Not all jewels are made with formal research, as well as with the aim of easy sale. There are, however, exceptions. One of these concerns Daverio 1933, a small Maison in Bergamo (Italy). The exception concerns, in particular, the roots of the company, which takes its name from Franco Daverio, an illustrator and sculptor with artistic qualities also praised by a famous Italian painter, Fausto Melotti. Daverio developed his work in a period of the twentieth century that was particularly full of developments for the world of art. The jewelery production started by Luca Daverio, the son, is inspired by that experience.



Daverio 1933’s jewels are affected by that legacy linked to the Italian artistic avant-garde of the mid-last century and, above all, by his father’s work but, of course, they also have a wearability that makes them tuned to the present day. Daverio 1933’s atelier produces handcrafted jewelry and, in particular, unique pieces for lovers of artistic jewelry. The jewels are the result of the creativity of Luca Daverio, who personally designs every single piece and creates it in collaboration with expert craftsmen from Milan and Valenza.

















