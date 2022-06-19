









From Moscow (Russia) to Hawaii (USA) is a very long jump. It is not only a geographical distance, but also a cultural one.

From Moscow (Russia) to Hawaii (USA) is a very long jump. It is not only a geographical distance, but also a cultural one. And it is the step taken by Alexander Laut, a designer born in the capital of Russia, at that time the Soviet Union, in 1967, but who in the early nineties chose to move to the archipelago in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. To study jewelry? No, before becoming a designer of precious world Laut worked as a journalist, photographer and gallery owner. Gems and jewels, however, had always found them interesting. And now jewels are her full-time vocation.



The turning point in the life of the Russian jeweler was the meeting with Ronald Winston, son and heir of the great Harry Winston, who encouraged him to become a designer and to found the brand that bears his name, in 2003. The Maison Alexander Laut is reserved to true jewelry lovers, scattered all over the world, from Brazil to Japan, from the United States to the Arab countries.His Russian soul has remained a passion for brightly colored stones, such as tourmalines, sapphires, rubies, Alexandrites. His experience in the Pacific has instead added to his knowledge of pearls. But the jewels in which it is best expressed are the cocktail rings, colorful, large and imaginative, along with the large dangling earrings.