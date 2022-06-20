bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — June 20, 2022 at 4:30 am

Christina Alexiou on the moon




On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 was the space flight to land a man on the moon. Commander Neil Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle and Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the Moon’s surface. A historic moment for humanity and an important date for jewelry as well. Celebrating that event is now the collection that Christina Alexiou presented at the Couture in Las Vegas.

Bracciale de Lunar Eclipse, in oro, diamanti, zaffiri
The collection consists of earrings, rings, necklace and bracelets but, above all, translates the surface of our satellite into jewels. Slightly irregular gold spheres, with lunar craters composed of precious stones: white or brown diamonds, but also blue and pink sapphires, emeralds peek out from the surface of the Moon in a jewel version. In some pieces, in addition to the lunar spheres, the classic shape of the crescent is also used, which perhaps the astronauts have never seen, but those who wear the jewels do.
Orecchini in oro con diamanti e zaffiri
Anello Lunar Surface
Christina Alexiou a Las Vegas (da Instagram)
Bracciale in oro rosa con tormaline
Anello in oro 18 carati con smeraldo inciso
Anello in oro 18 carati con tormalina rosa incisa
