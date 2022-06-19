









Italian name, inscriptions in Latin and in Italian on the jewels. But Erica Molinari is American, she works in New York and has competed in the Olympic sledding team with stars and stripes at the editions of Calgary (Canada) and Albertville (France). After sporting activity, after a rather long period of reflection, at the age of 40 Erica Molinari enrolled in a jewelry course and then became an apprentice. The result is the medals and pendants that are the main feature of his jewelery production, which has been going on since the early years of the new century.



The jewelry is made of 18K gold, sterling silver, oxidized silver, often with colored gemstones or diamonds, enamel. All of her pieces, from start to completion, are made in the New York studio. The style recalls the Gothic, but also the Renaissance and the Victorian period. Often the medals and the pendants carry an inscription: simple words, such as confianza (confidence), or phrases like Non ti scordar di me (Don’t forget me), on the back of a skull that has two diamonds instead of eyes. A thrilling toboggan.