









Jewels inspired by the exuberant Thai nature of Lotus Arts de Vivre ♦ ︎

The Bueren family, of German origin, moved to Bangkog in 1962 and founded Lotus Arts de Vivre. The initiative of Helen von Bueren was then continued by her sons Sri and Nicki. Unlike what one might imagine, the Maison’s goal was not to use the artisan skills of Thai goldsmiths to create European-style jewels at a lower cost. The jewels of Lotus Arts de Vivre are, instead, artistic creations that preserve the culture of ancient Siam, the Asian tradition and are inspired by the beauties of nature.



Born as a hobby, the Maison founded of Helen von Bueren has grown to become a success story. With no need to advertise, Lotus Arts de Vivre achieved success mainly through word of mouth. The brand is also committed to producing its creations with the largest possible number of natural materials, with the aim of transferring the beauty of nature to jewelry. For example, next to metals and precious stones, sometimes jewels use seeds, claws, walnuts, coconut shells, purebred skin, ostrich and emu eggs, beetle wings, ebony and teal woods, shells, bamboo and rattan.Lotus Arts de Vivre is also proud to have resisted the temptation to enter mass production: instead, it remains a predominantly one-of-a-kind jewelery manufacturer. But, in addition to jewelery, he has also extended production to home decorations, cutlery, travel accessories, sunglasses, new and antique furniture, shoes, belts, rugs produced in Kashmir.