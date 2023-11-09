Pandolfini also participates in the classic series of end-of-year auctions. Jewelery and watches are in the catalog in the sale on 29 and 30 November in Florence, in the historic headquarters of Palazzo Ramirez Montalvo. The double day of auctions opens with jewels, among which pieces signed by major Maisons stand out, such as the Tulle bracelet by Buccellati in silver and gold, made of woven mesh and embellished with pink and old-cut diamonds. The result of the innovative gold processing created by the founder Mario Buccellati, who was inspired by Gothic architecture and Venetian lace, the bracelet on auction is a piece of high jewellery, which best represents the Italian brand.



The Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelet in white gold and pavé diamonds also stands out, its shape now a symbol of the Maison in the common imagination. Among the jewels in the catalog there are also a chain necklace with colored stones and diamonds by Mauboussin, and the Twist bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels, composed of a woven link in yellow gold intertwined with a string of pearls. Among the top lots is a long chain link necklace in white gold with an engraved 45-carat emerald, from which a pendant embellished with brilliant-cut diamonds starts. Alongside it, another necklace in white gold sprinkled with brilliant-cut diamonds and shuttles, with the pendant part embellished with a pear-cut emerald.



Among the lots dedicated to colored stones, then, a perforated band ring in yellow gold and diamonds goes up for auction, in the center of which is positioned an oval-cut Burmese ruby and a ring in platinum gold with a round-cut Burmese sapphire surrounded by round-cut diamonds. brilliant and baguette and a white gold ring with a large octagonal cut minor enhancement Colombian emerald, surrounded by baguette and brilliant cut diamonds.



The watch auction includes timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Cartier. For enthusiasts, a collection of Rolex Daytonas is offered, in steel, in 18kt gold, with mother-of-pearl dials. There is no shortage of classic Datejusts in gold and steel to complete the list of various Rolex models offered, both elegant and sporty. There are also various recent Submariners, from the Hulk, to the green bezel Kermit, to the most precious in 18kt yellow gold. The proposal is also completed by various GMT Masters, from the Pepsi, Coke and Batman rings, finishing with two beautiful Milgauss in the two white glass and green glass variants.



Two Patek Philippe Nautilus in steel, a 3700 and a 5712 complete with kit. As for Patek’s vintage, a rare Patek Philippe Tonneau in yellow gold is offered. Cartier is also present with the Maison’s timeless models, among which emerges, in this selection, a splendid example of the Cartier Tank Cintree in yellow gold from the 1920s.

The precious lots, before going to auction, will be on display from 16 to 19 November in the Milan office in via Manzoni 45, and from 25 to 28 November in Florence, at Palazzo Ramirez Montalvo. The two catalogs dedicated to jewelery and wrist and pocket watches were edited by the department head Cesare Bianchi together with experts in the sector and the Auction House.