Estee’s refined and invisible jewels

For some decades most of the jewels have been materially created in Thailand, in Bangkog. Large goldsmith manufacturing companies work for famous Maisons, which design their collections and then put their brand on the jewels. One of these companies is Jewel Tech, born in 1984 with the name of SP Color Stones, which changed its name in 1991. But, in addition to producing jewels for third parties, the company also markets jewels with its own Estee brand, often present to the big events dedicated to jewellery.
One of the Maison’s specialties is the creation of jewelery with colored stones, with a type of invisible setting, like the one invented decades ago by Van Cleef & Arpels. It is no coincidence that the birth of Jewel Tech is linked to the processing and sale of Burmese rubies, Ceylon sapphires and other precious colored stones. But Estee also offers jewels with pearls, as evidenced by the moi et toi ring seen at Vicenzaoro. Jewel Tech employs more than 200 craftsmen in-house and continues to produce exclusive collections for well-known jewelry brands.
