Osi Vitoria is a high jewelry brand founded in 2012 by Vitoria Wu in Hong Kong, but now also has showrooms in nearby Shenzhen and Dubai. The designer works with a personal style, but which is part of what we can now consider the Hong Kong school: jewelry that combines constant inspiration with the elements of nature transformed into a dreamlike atmosphere. The shape of flowers and leaves, for example, are often used as a starting point for imaginative large jewels, which recall the oriental pictorial tradition.

It is the style, for example, of the Garden series, which is inspired by the delicate fragrance of flowers carried by a light breeze, which leads to happiness and a free spirit. To create her sculpture-jewels Osi Vitoria uses titanium: a light metal, which can be colored with an anodization process. Diamonds, emeralds and sapphires are placed next to natural neon pink spinels, one of the designer’s favorite gems.

One of the latest creations is the series inspired by the Magnolia Flower: necklaces and earrings present the enchanting neon colors of the jewels through the skilful combination of various precious stone materials and the craftsmanship of titanium, combined with emeralds and aquamarine. The gradient color inlaid with spinel reflects refinement and exquisite workmanship. White jade inlays embellish the petals and leaves, recalling the scent of the flower.

The Giglio brooch is another artistic piece in titanium. The lily of the valley flowers are delicately carved into white jade, making the whole artistic jewelry three-dimensional and vivid. The leaves are made from three different materials: emerald, spinel and jadeite. The Anthurium brooch is another jewel-sculpture: it is inspired by the tropical flower that is often found grown in homes. It is meticulously crafted, with titanium and inlay of rose-cut spinel and diamonds.

Also new is the Blue Deam butterfly brooch: the wings are made of titanium, adorned with 60.82 carats of rose-cut blue and white sapphires, complemented by diamond embellishments that define the contours, creating an airy and noble aesthetic.