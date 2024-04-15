Watches and Wonders Geneva announces a record edition, with positive expectations for the fine watchmaking sector. In summary, the great event dedicated to high-end timepieces has recorded a constant increase in the number of exhibitors, visitors and tickets sold. Also thanks to the days open to the general public, as the now defunct Baselworld once was. Events in the city were added to the visits to the Palaexpo near the airport.



Watches and Wonders Geneva had over 49,000 unique visitors during the entire week (+14% compared to 2023), including 5,700 retailers and 1,500 journalists, who all came to discover the latest products from 54 watch brands displayed on two levels. The program of activities bookable by the public, including product presentations, guided tours, workshops and more, was sold out even before the first day of the event.



The event also generated large social traffic, with an estimated reach of over 600 million people at closing. The arrival of several celebrities set social media ablaze. Among them, the supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the tennis champion Coco Gauff and the football superstar Kylian Mbappé. But, above all, according to the organizers, the business collected over 10,000 appointments with retailers (+25% vs. 2023), 1,800 Touch & Feel press sessions and a significant increase in orders from end customers. Among these, it should be noted that interest in the event among the younger generations continues to grow, with the participation of numerous schools and strong participation from students. Of the 19,000 tickets (compared to 12,000 in 2023), 25% were once again sold to under 25s, with an average age of 35, identical to 2023.



As for the industry trend, interest in maxi watches is decreasing, and we are starting to return to more classic and unisex proportions, followed by the presence of bold colors and the use of interchangeable bracelets. Grand complications continue to dominate, while the use of craftsmanship exemplifies the intersection of watchmaking engineering and decorative art.