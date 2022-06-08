









Turtles on the wrist. Or, more precisely, a bracelet that supports sea turtles. Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, joins the Tartalove campaign of Legambiente, an Italian non-profit organization, for the second consecutive year. The initiative is linked to the protection of sea turtles, which this year broadens the focus towards attention to the biodiversity of the marine ecosystem, which must be protected with actions aimed at reducing the environmental and social impact.



The support for Legambiente and the Rosato turtles has created a bracelet with a limited edition starfish in silver, blue enamel and white cubic zirconia. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the charm from the Stories collection will go to support the campaign.