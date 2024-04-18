The Turin fashion house Mattioli has a new minority shareholder: the private equity fund Peninsula Capital. Il Sole 24Ore reported this, specifying that the brand led by Licia Mattioli would have sold 23% of the capital to the British fund, with the legal assistance of Gianni Origoni and Cleary Gottlieb. Mattioli is a brand born after the sale, in 2013, of the historic jewelery and goldsmith company Marchisio to the Richemont group, controlled by Luciano Mattioli. An operation that convinced her daughter, Licia Mattioli, to launch a new brand, which in just a few years has established itself on the market with innovative collections and a well-defined style.



The company’s activity, as well as in Turin (with 300 employees), also takes place in Valenza and in the Tarì district of Caserta, and also includes jewelery processing, which has pushed revenues to 100 million euros. The entry into the capital of Peninsula Capital, which in January entered with a 30% stake in the cosmetics big Veralab, would be preparatory to new investments by Mattioli, who wants to increase his presence on international markets. In past years Licia Mattioli was also a candidate for the presidency of Confindustria (Italian business association).