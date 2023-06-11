Smarties for Mattioli

The commonly known Smarties are small sugar-coated chocolate sweets of various colors. But now Smarties are also high-end jewels by Mattioli. They are not eaten, but worn. However, the new Smarties collection of the Turin brand recalls the shape of the homonymous colored chocolates covered with sugar icing, launched by Rowntree Mackintosh in 1937 and produced by Nestlé since 1988. But, to tell the truth, even if the name and the appearance of the jewels may recall a candy, the collection is inspired by refined architectures of the past. In any case, the jewels are handcrafted in 18K rose gold.

But, above all, they are composed of champagne topaz stones cut in a round shape like a brilliant. Each jewel is made up of numerous gems. For example, the ring takes at least a dozen. Necklace and bracelet many more. The stones are mobile, attached to the jewelry, but not set in a static crown. By moving the hand wearing the ring, for example, the topaz stones also swing.