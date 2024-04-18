Here are the numbers of Haute Jewels Geneva, an event dedicated to the world of jewelry in conjunction with Watches and Wanders. The results of the organizers are positive: the number of exhibitors in 2024 has more than doubled, from 23 brands in 2023 to 47. Almost 2,300 jewelery and watch buyers from all over the world participated in the event. 56.9% of participants came from Europe, 21.83% came from the Americas and Canada, 13.59% from Asia, 6.19% from the Middle East and 1.80% from Africa and Oceania.



Haute Jewels Geneva 2024 was a resounding success. We have brought together 47 of the world’s best jewelry brands in a luxurious and intimate setting once again that the concept of Haute Jewels Geneva has a firm place within the jewelry trade calendar.

Michael Hakimian, founder and CEO of Haute Jewels Geneva, Yoko London



This year the exhibitors were divided into two different locations: the traditional Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva and the InterContinental Hotel, closer to the Palaexpo where the event dedicated to watchmaking takes place. The Fairmont, however, will close for renovations. In 2025, therefore, Haute Jewels Geneva will be held at the InterContinental Hotel.

