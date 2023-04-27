Girocollo in oro rosa
Girocollo in oro rosa

Mattioli’s Gocce

The drops may have sprung from tears, or from rain, wine, blood. They can also be drops of happiness, of wax… Drops go through life in so many ways. One of these is the one identified by the Turinese Maison Mattioli for its new Gocce (drops) collection, which we present in preview. In this case the drops are empty and have the shape of small rings made with a very intensely colored 18-karat pink gold, already used for other Mattioli collections. The Gocce collection takes up the eternal shape of the chain, obviously with a personal interpretation. The dripping results in rings of different sizes combined with each other.

Orecchini in oro rosa a tre anelli
Orecchini in oro rosa a tre anelli

Even the sequence of the rings follows an apparent irregularity. A perfectly round ring, for example, is combined with another oval, an oblong, an asymmetrical one and so on. The closure of bracelets and necklaces is a snap hook. The pendant earrings, always in the shape of a chain, are available in three or five elements.

Collana in oro rosa
Collana in oro rosa
Bracciale in oro rosa con chiusura a moschettone
Bracciale in oro rosa con chiusura a moschettone
Orecchini in oro rosa a cinque anelli
Orecchini in oro rosa a cinque anelli

Bracciale in oro rosa e rondella di diamanti
