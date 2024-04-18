Yellow gold medallion pendant with diamonds, Yellow gold medallion pendant with lapis lazuli and diamonds
Yellow gold medallion pendant with diamonds, Yellow gold medallion pendant with lapis lazuli and diamonds

Roberto Coin’s Venetian medallions

Venice is not just a city on water, but a universal symbol. And its architecture is not only an artistic masterpiece, but also a source of inspiration for painters, poets and jewelers. Like Roberto Coin, a brand that has always drawn inspiration from the lagoon city to design and propose new creations. The latest is the one presented at the Haute Jewels event in Geneva: a collection made up of medallions. Circular-shaped jewels, hanging from a gold necklace that recall a typical element of the Venetian landscape: the paterae.

Pendente medaglione in oro giallo con madreperla e diamanti, pendente a medaglione in oro giallo con giada nera e diamanti
Yellow gold medallion pendant with mother of pearl and diamonds. Yellow gold medallion pendant with black jade and diamonds

Anyone who has visited Venice knows them well: the paterae are circular ornamental bas-reliefs that date back to the period from the end of the 10th century to the end of the 13th century. But until the 15th century, paterae were sculpted that followed and imitated the subjects of the previous Venetian-Byzantine period. These architectural elements often carry symbols that relate to the events of the family that lived in the building or convey a message to passers-by. Roberto Coin’s Venetian Medallions collection designs his personal version. The medallions, offered in two sizes, are colorful to wear, with a floral motif illuminated by diamonds and, in this case, conveys the constant growth of the brand’s creativity. The collection also includes rings and earrings.

Pendente a medaglione in oro giallo con turchese e diamanti. Pendente a medaglione in oro giallo con corniola e diamanti
Yellow gold medallion pendant with turquoise and diamonds. Yellow gold medallion pendant with carnelian and diamonds
Yellow gold rotating double-faced ring with mother of pearl and diamonds
Yellow gold rotating double-faced ring with mother of pearl and diamonds
Yellow gold earrings with mother of pearl and diamonds, large and small
Yellow gold earrings with mother of pearl and diamonds, large and small

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mono orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Previous Story

Burato among the stars

Licia Mattioli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

The Peninsula Capital fund enters Mattioli

Latest from Showroom