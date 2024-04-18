Venice is not just a city on water, but a universal symbol. And its architecture is not only an artistic masterpiece, but also a source of inspiration for painters, poets and jewelers. Like Roberto Coin, a brand that has always drawn inspiration from the lagoon city to design and propose new creations. The latest is the one presented at the Haute Jewels event in Geneva: a collection made up of medallions. Circular-shaped jewels, hanging from a gold necklace that recall a typical element of the Venetian landscape: the paterae.



Anyone who has visited Venice knows them well: the paterae are circular ornamental bas-reliefs that date back to the period from the end of the 10th century to the end of the 13th century. But until the 15th century, paterae were sculpted that followed and imitated the subjects of the previous Venetian-Byzantine period. These architectural elements often carry symbols that relate to the events of the family that lived in the building or convey a message to passers-by. Roberto Coin’s Venetian Medallions collection designs his personal version. The medallions, offered in two sizes, are colorful to wear, with a floral motif illuminated by diamonds and, in this case, conveys the constant growth of the brand’s creativity. The collection also includes rings and earrings.