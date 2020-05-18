The gold of Italy is called Marchisio











The history of Italian jewelery has a name: Marchisio. Although the Turin-based company now works for third parties, it has a story that is worth telling: it even begins in 1649, when Gian Piero Marchisio, working with Joannin Marchisio, was appointed jeweler of the royal family. In 1859 Marchisio Giovanni was born, a sole proprietorship, and the jewelery obtained from the city of Turin the first prestigious 1TO hallmark, which attests to the company’s historical roots. Years later, his descendant, Felice Marchisio, also a goldsmith in Turin, moved to Paris to learn new processing techniques. It is no coincidence that most of the terms that are still used in Italian jewelry are of French origin.



But from Paris the Italian jeweler fled due to the siege of the Prussian troops (1870). Back in Turin, he founded Marchisio Bros, which then became the largest and most important jewelery in the city: in 1880 it had over one hundred workers. The history of jewelry, between ups and downs, wars and crises, however, has continued. Until the Second World War, which marked a setback. But in 1968 Giovanni Marchisio & co reopened its doors with the Mattioli family.



In 2013 a new step: the Richemont Group purchased the historic brand. The Swiss luxury giant, in fact, took over the shares of the Ancient Marchisio Company, acquired by the Mattioli family. Marchisio remained, however, a producer for several major international brands in the sector, including some from Richemont itself (Cartier, Piaget, Buccellati, Van Cleef & Arpels). Luciano Mattioli and his daughter Licia then created a new company, Mattioli. Federico Graglia















