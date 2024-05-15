The eighth edition of GemGenève recorded the maximum number of exhibitors: 244 exhibitors, including dealers, precious stone traders and emerging designers from 22 countries in total, an absolute record for the event. Slightly fewer visitors, 3566 compared to 3718 last year, but in second place in the general ranking shown below and in any case 10% more than the November 2023 edition. The lower figure compared to May 2023 was mainly caused by the fact that May 9th is a public holiday and the market is a little less lively. Over 75 nationalities were represented.



In short, a stable audience and growing visitors at the Palaexpo for GemGèneve: the event promoted by Ronny Totah and Thomas Faerber, which seems to have consolidated its identity, different from other events dedicated to jewellery.



Exhibitors and visitors at GemGèneve

• 2018: 147 exhibitors (incl. 120 dealers), 3,206 visitors, in total 4,300 visits

• 2019: 210 exhibitors (incl. 171 dealers), 3,474 visitors, in total 4,831 visits

• 2021: 120 exhibitors (incl. 95 dealers), 2,757 visitors, in total 3,800 visits

• Spring 2022: 201 exhibitors (incl. 165 dealers), 3,302 visitors, in total 4,850 visits

• Autumn 2022: 176 exhibitors (incl. 144 dealers), 3,543 visitors, in total 5,200 visits

• Spring 2023: 210 exhibitors (incl. 190 dealers), 3,718 visitors, in total 6,487 visits

• Autumn 2023: 172 exhibitors (incl. 144 dealers), 3,218 visitors, in total 4,579 visits

• Spring 2024: 244 exhibitors (incl. 204 dealers), 3,566 visitors, in total 5,390 visits

