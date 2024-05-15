A flattering result for the 43rd edition of Oroarezzo. The Arezzo fair is dedicated to manufacturing, jewellery, components, semi-finished products and technologies and the event organized by Ieg recorded +14% of foreign visitors and a 5% increase in visitors compared to last year’s edition, with the influx from Italy growing by 4%. The results add to those of 2023, when Oroarezzo recorded an overall increase of 40%, after the dark years of the pandemic.

The numbers of Oroarezzo. The visitors came from 109 countries. Among foreign geographical areas, Europe is represented at 40%, followed by the Middle East at 16%, Turkey 8%, the Americas 13% and Asia 14%, Africa 8%. In detail, the most represented countries are Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Spain, United States, Lebanon, Algeria, Romania, Poland and Hong Kong. Then, Latin America with Mexico and Brazil, the new entries of Bahrain, Laos, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Montenegro and the Dominican Republic. In Oceania, the exploit of Australia which doubled its presence compared to last year. Approximately 400 buyers were hosted, coming from 60 countries.

The news. Precious Fashion has seen alternating reference voices for the goldsmith and fashion accessory industries and bringing together common strategies, technologies and values and, finally, tracing a recovery path for the accessory



For the Première competition we have already published the list of winners among the 53 participants for the Design, Fashion, Tradition and Wearable Sculpture categories, the second year of the involvement of the Talents category, reserved for young students of Italian goldsmith schools and designers under 30.

