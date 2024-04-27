The jewelry industry of war-torn Ukraine returns to GemGèneve, the only industry event that has opened a special space to encourage the sector of that country. The driving force behind the initiative is the Strong and Precious Art Foundation, an organization created to support Ukrainian jewelers, which will participate in the Beyond Time exhibition, inspired by Trypillia. The exhibition showcases the rich heritage of Trypillian culture, spanning a period from 5,500 BC. around 2,750 BC. This culture spread across the territory of what is now Ukraine, as far as Romania and Moldavia, and represents an important chapter in European history. The production of the Trypillian period is characterized by red and orange ceramics decorated with curvilinear designs. The Tripillian peoples practiced agriculture and engaged in intricate rituals.



Our exhibition aims to celebrate the cultural heritage of the Trypillian people and showcase the talent of Ukrainian jewelers. Through our collaboration with GemGenève, we are committed to highlighting Ukraine’s rich jewelry heritage to an international audience.

Olga Oleksenko founder of the Strong and Precious Art Foundation



The exhibition will feature projects by emerging Ukrainian designers and established Ukrainian brands, unified by strong symbolism and meaning, designed exclusively for the 8th edition of GemGenève. Komendat, Aga.te, Anton Boyko and GeO x Iryna Vasylenko will participate in the art foundation collective for the first time, joining previously represented designers Drutis, Inesa Kovalova, Iryna Karpova, Nomis and Oberig.

The Strong and Precious Art Foundation is also collaborating with ceramic artist Victoria Yakusha, with designs made by furniture band Faina.

