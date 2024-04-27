Ciondolo con il dio-Toro di GeO Gems x Iryna Vasylenko. Oro 22 carati, oro 18 carati, diamanti, cordone di seta. Nella mitologia e nella cultura tripilliana, il toro simboleggia l'incarnazione della divinità suprema, Dio Padre, con profondo significato sacro per il popolo tripilliano. Scolpito in origine a mano in argilla per simboleggiare la ricchezza e la fertilità per il futuro ucraino, la figura del toro è stata meticolosamente ricreata in oro a 22 carati, preservando il tocco delicato e le impronte digitali del designer attraverso l'avanzata tecnologia di scansione 3D.
Ciondolo con il dio-Toro di GeO Gems x Iryna Vasylenko. Oro 22 carati, oro 18 carati, diamanti, cordone di seta. Nella mitologia e nella cultura tripilliana, il toro simboleggia l'incarnazione della divinità suprema, Dio Padre, con profondo significato sacro per il popolo tripilliano. Scolpito in origine a mano in argilla per simboleggiare la ricchezza e la fertilità per il futuro ucraino, la figura del toro è stata meticolosamente ricreata in oro a 22 carati, preservando il tocco delicato e le impronte digitali del designer attraverso l'avanzata tecnologia di scansione 3D.

The ancient Trypillia culture in GemGèneve

The jewelry industry of war-torn Ukraine returns to GemGèneve, the only industry event that has opened a special space to encourage the sector of that country. The driving force behind the initiative is the Strong and Precious Art Foundation, an organization created to support Ukrainian jewelers, which will participate in the Beyond Time exhibition, inspired by Trypillia. The exhibition showcases the rich heritage of Trypillian culture, spanning a period from 5,500 BC. around 2,750 BC. This culture spread across the territory of what is now Ukraine, as far as Romania and Moldavia, and represents an important chapter in European history. The production of the Trypillian period is characterized by red and orange ceramics decorated with curvilinear designs. The Tripillian peoples practiced agriculture and engaged in intricate rituals.

I Trypilliani si consideravano parte integrante della natura, adorando il concetto di femminilità e grano pionieristico tecniche di lavorazione e conservazione, il tutto vivendo in simbiosi armonia con l'ambiente circostante. Il ciondolo Dea Madre mostra il simbolo di Berehynia (Dea Madre in ucraino), incarnando l'infinito energia e resilienza femminile. Oro giallo e bianco 18 carati e diamanti
The Trypillians considered themselves an integral part of nature, worshiping the concept of femininity and pioneering grain processing and preservation techniques, all while living in symbiosis harmony with their surroundings. The Mother Goddess pendant displays the symbol of Berehynia (Mother Goddess in Ukrainian), embodying infinite feminine energy and resilience. 18k yellow and white gold and diamonds

Our exhibition aims to celebrate the cultural heritage of the Trypillian people and showcase the talent of Ukrainian jewelers. Through our collaboration with GemGenève, we are committed to highlighting Ukraine’s rich jewelry heritage to an international audience.
Olga Oleksenko founder of the Strong and Precious Art Foundation

Olga Oleksenko
Olga Oleksenko

The exhibition will feature projects by emerging Ukrainian designers and established Ukrainian brands, unified by strong symbolism and meaning, designed exclusively for the 8th edition of GemGenève. Komendat, Aga.te, Anton Boyko and GeO x Iryna Vasylenko will participate in the art foundation collective for the first time, joining previously represented designers Drutis, Inesa Kovalova, Iryna Karpova, Nomis and Oberig.
The Strong and Precious Art Foundation is also collaborating with ceramic artist Victoria Yakusha, with designs made by furniture band Faina.
L'albero simboleggia il legame senza tempo tra generazioni, che rappresenta la forza duratura e il sostegno della parentela. Le sue radici ci significano patrimonio ancestrale, fornendo nutrimento per l'evoluzione personale, durante la corona incarna la continuazione della bellezza e dell'abbondanza della vita, nutrendo il futuro generazioni con luce e calore. Realizzato in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti e quarzo, questo pendente di Oberig incarna l'essenza dell'amore e dell'eredità familiare
The tree symbolizes the timeless bond between generations, representing the lasting strength and support of kinship. Its roots signify us ancestral heritage, providing nourishment for personal evolution, while the crown embodies the continuation of the beauty and abundance of life, nourishing future generations with light and warmth. Crafted in 18k yellow gold, diamonds and quartz, this pendant from Oberig embodies the essence of love and family legacy

Orecchini by Inesa Kovalova
Earrings by Inesa Kovalova
Bracciale by Drutis
Bracelet by Drutis

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini della collezione Icons indossati
Previous Story

The drops of Pdpaola

Latest from news