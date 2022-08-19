









Which tiara to choose for the wedding? Better to take some examples from the famous ones. This was explained in a book by Enrica Roddolo, a journalist for Corriere della Sera ♦

It’s better the Halo tiara of Kate (Middleton) or Meander Tiara of Zara (daughter of Princess Anne)? There’s not a Royal wedding without a glittering tiara, as wrote by «Yes! Real weddings, royal weddings», book written by Enrica Roddolo and Giuliana Parabiago (Vallardi). Yeah, but what kind of circle of diamonds, precious stones or pearls choose? Here’s what they chose princesses and queens, as told by the volume about the most fascinating Royal weddings in the history of the twentieth century.

The wedding tiara of Kate, dubbed by its creator, the Maison Cartier of Paris, Halo Tiara – shimmering with nearly 800 diamonds round cut and 149 baguette cut – was a gift of love of King George VI for the Queen Mother. And he was commissioned in Paris and worn on various occasions by Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, later better known as the “queen mother”, above the fringe in vogue in the Twenties. Not surprisingly, the 1923 outfit, worn by Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, it seems that the “flappers” dancers. As the daughter of King George, Elizabeth II, he would have raised as a glittering circle to stop his curls resting behind. And, before ending up on the black head of Kate, he had already been given by the queen to her sister Margaret and her daughter Anna.

Even more fascinating the story, which unfolds over time, of the tiara worn by Zara, the daughter of the Princess Anne, for her “yes”, pronounced in Edinburgh at the end of summer 2011, with the champion of rugby Mike Tindall. It is the Meander Tiara, which is inspired by the clean lines of classical Greek. Not surprisingly, it belonged to the mother of Prince Philip of Greece, Duke of Edinburgh. Ethereal and very classic, the tiara had been given as a wedding gift, just to Elizabeth Princess Alice of Battenberg, who had been married to Prince Andrew of Greece. In fact, Elizabeth did not wore it on and never passed it a few years later a young Princess Anne, who instead has wore it very often enthusiastically.

Even the Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, she wore a magnificent tiara for her “yes” to the future George VI: the beautiful Strathmore Rose, handed down over time, in the family. And, again, a bright circle of diamonds and precious stones for many years after will also to choose princesses more unconventional as Sarah Ferguson, who married the Duke of York, Andrew, in 1986, in an ivory dress designed by Lindka Cierach; and then Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, for his “yes” to Prince Edward, put on a white dress Samantha Shaw, fluid lines. Until the tiara worn by Kate Middleton also, for the “yes” of 2011.

And in Spain, the Bourbon court? In 1962 Sofia was married to a king without a kingdom, but on his head shone a magnificent tiara. To bring at the altar Juan Carlos – he was only the son of the Count of Barcelona, and was away the throne of the Bourbons that he would resume only in the seventies, after the death of General Franco – Sofia had to agree to three weddings. The royal house of the Greek Orthodox faith, the Catholic beliefs of Juan Carlos and in the midst of a thousand other political and diplomatic issues, including discontent Greek opposition that presaged trouble, made inevitable that complex ceremonial. The same tiara, May 22, 2004, framed the face of Letizia. Yet, little else unites those distant orange blossom sixties between Juan Carlos and Sofi to ones, still fragrant, between Felipe and Letizia. A tiara-love relationship between generations.











