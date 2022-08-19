









Diamonds with princess cut, also chosen by Emily Ratajkowski, seems to have a lot of fans. That’s why ♦

Do you want feel as princesses? It’s easy, just choose a ring with a princess cut diamond, enjoyed even by Emily-Ratajkowski. The engagement rings princess cut diamonds, that is squared (square or rectangular), they have a recent history. This type of cut was introduced only in 1960, but encoded in 1981 by Betzalel Ambar and Israel Itskowitz. In return, it quickly became popular. The reason is simple: it seems so much. A princess cut diamond should have an average of 58 to 76 facets but, what is more important, it seems larger than the classic round brilliant cut (ie round). Even in the upside-down pyramid shape with rounded sides it has a very good performance in terms of light reflection. The right considered ratio between the sides to a square shape is between 1 and 1.05, while for the rectangular shape is 1 to 1.10 to 1.20.



Another advantage is that usually the stones cut in this way also have a lower cost in proportion, because it wastes less material from the rough stone. In particular, the princess shape keeps about 80% of the rough diamond, while the round brilliant retains only about 50%. If then around the diamond princess cut are joined other small stones, the effect is assured. No coincidence that many Maison offer from engagement rings with diamonds cut in this way.



Buying Tips

Experts advise to choose at least one diamond with VS2 clarity, H color and, of course, a stone cut well. How? Try to draw an imaginary line that crosses the stone for the length, and observed whether the facets on the right and left halves have the same shape and size. Now, do the same operation in the horizontal direction and see if the opposite faces are the same size. Observe also the bottom and check that there are no cracks in the stone. And, last but not least, wear the ring.