









A giant diamond, but made of paper. In Milan, the capital of design for a week on the occasion of the Salone del Mobile and Fuorisalone, from 7 to 12 June you can also see the large paper diamond sculpture by Daniele Papuli, exhibited in front of the Tiffany & Co. store in Piazza Duomo. The work is inspired by The Tiffany Diamond, a large 128.54 carat fancy yellow diamond, which is one of the most spectacular colored gems in the world: it was bought by Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1878 and worn by only four women in history. : the socialite Mrs. Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn for the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, from Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards and from Beyoncé in 2021 in the About Love campaign with Jay-Z.



Of course, even if large, the scultography does not emanate the same sparkle as the original. Daniele Papuli, the author, defines himself as a sculptor. The predilection for paper was born during an international workshop in Berlin, where he learned how to turn a sheet into a sculpture. With the Uff design by Papuli brand, since 2012 he has been producing and signing his small-format paper objects also for international luxury brands such as Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Neiman Marcus in Texas, SKP in Beijing in Peking. And now for Tiffany, New York.