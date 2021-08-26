









The new jewels by Vania Leles, with the most precious African gems ♦

The legacy of Africa seen through the eyes of a former model of the great jewelery brands who has learned to love precious stones: we have already talked about Vania Leles. The model, now a designer, continues her mission to enhance the precious fruits that come from the African land. The result is high-end fine jewelry. Vania Leles prefers single-colored jewels: all rubies, or all emeralds, all diamonds.

Descending from the catwalk and leaving the photographic studios, Vania entered the halls of the Gemological Institute of America (Gia), where she learned the secrets of precious stones. After graduating, the designer moved to London and worked for Graff Diamonds, De Beers and Sotheby’s Jewelery Department, where she oversaw the auctions of some of the most prestigious pieces of the century, such as the jewels of the Duchess of Windsor and the Graff Pink, one of the most expensive jewels ever sold at auction. Finally, in 2011 she decided to found her jewelery brand, using high quality diamonds that come from countries without conflict. Vania Leles was one of the designers included in Sotheby’s selection, on show and sale in New York, entitled Brilliant & Black: A Jewelry Renaissance.













