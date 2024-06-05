Three jewels for the summer from Atelier Vm, the Milanese brand founded in 1998 by Marta Caffarilli and Viola Naj Oleari, which has just celebrated 25 years of activity. Jewelry recommended for the beach (but be careful not to get them wet with salt water) or for a dinner on the seafront. Like the 18-karat gold Dafne ring, inspired by the bud of a flower. It is made with a hand-worked gold weave, to which a red garnet is added. The Agata earring, on the other hand, has the shape of the outline of an open drop. As with hoop earrings, the inside is empty to make the jewel lighter and more wearable. The stone is, obviously, a carved green agate, while the metal part is in 18k gold.



Another jewel introduced by Atelier Vm is Lea, a pendant from the L’Essenziale line available in two variants, red rhodolite or London topaz, i.e. blue. The stone is combined with a thin gold chain, which attaches the pear-cut gem, without the addition of a setting.

