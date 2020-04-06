Argento, , bracciale, vetrina — April 6, 2020 at 4:00 am

The British bees of Olivia Burton




Across fashion, jewelry and watches: eight years after her debut, Olivia Burton is now a successful start-up. The brand was launched by two friends: Lesa Bennett and Jemma Fennings, classmates at the London College of Fashion, then fashion buyers and, finally, businesswomen with a precise idea in mind: to conquer vintage lovers of all ages. Even the brand is vintage: Olivia Burton, in fact, is the name of an aunt. In 2016 and 2017, the company was awarded the best British watch brand, thanks also to Jemma’s design. From the hands to the bijoux the step was short.

Anello Under the Sea, in argento placcato, cristalli, perle sintetiche
The style is very British, with floral motifs and small animals. In particular, the bees, become the symbol of Olivia Burton and the main motif of jewelry. It is a series of bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings in metal or silver plated in gold or rhodium, with a very affordable price of a few tens of euros. In some cases they are enriched with fake pearls and Swarovski crystals.
Bracciale a catena in argento placcato, con cristalli Swarovski
Orecchini in argento placcato, con cristalli Swarovski
Bracciale con api placcato oro rosa
Orecchini api placcati oro rosa
Orecchini placcati oro giallo
Bracciale a catena con cristalli
Bracciale con ape placcato oro giallo
