









The jewels are back in full swing in the two largest American fairs with Las Vegas Jewelry Week. A large part of the world of jewelry can be found at the Couture and at the Jck event (9-13 June). In particular, this year the two post-pandemic fairs host a large representation of Italian brands. After the workshop in New York organized by the Foreign Trade Agency (Ice) called The Italian Jewelry Manifesto, 130 Italian companies will be present in the city of Nevada: 30 companies will be at Couture, a hundred at JCK and Luxury, both at inside and outside the Italy Bella Italia Pavilion.



The companies represent the famous production districts for the production of jewelry and components for jewelry: Vicenza for silver and fine jewelry, Arezzo for gold and industrial production, Valenza (Alessandria) for high jewelry and Torre del Greco (Naples) for corals and cameos. The US is the main export market for Italian jewelery (15.9% of the total) with a trade of 1.3 billion. And last year, exports to the US increased by 65.6%.