The art of spring with Michele della Valle

Michele della Valle is one of the rare artists who use gems and gold to paint or sculpt the most varied subjects. He resides in Geneva and his jewelery-works appear regularly only through auctions expected by connoisseurs. Now, until March 17, his jewels are on sale online thanks to Christie’s New York. The sale has a title: Colorful Whimsy: Jewels by Michele della Valle. The auction consists of 65 exceptional jewels by Michele della Valle, all offered without reserve, which emphasize the use of dazzling colored gemstones to create surprising designs.



I am delighted to collaborate with Christie’s to present this specially curated 65 lot online-only sale of my creations. My roots at Christie’s run deep—back in 1976, I brought the very first gemstone I ever purchased in Burma to Christie’s for sale, and soon after, seeking out fine gems, designing and creating jewelry became my life’s passion. Constantly inspired by my surroundings, whether that be in the country or in the middle of a metropolitan city, this selection celebrates earthly creations and love. For this very special sale offered from Christie’s New York, I created a brooch inspired by the iconic city skyline – complete with shimmering diamond and sapphire pavé, and a patinated copper Statue of Liberty. A brooch to represent the vibrancy of the city that never sleeps.

Throughout his imaginative career, della Valle has remained true to his love of colored gemstones used in unexpected ways and drawing inspiration from nature: carving pastel pink opals into floating flower petals, using richly saturated red agate as cherries suspended from stems of diamond, pavé of yellow sapphires to revive lemons as fresh from morning dew.



Christie’s is excited to present an online-only auction from one of the most vibrant names in jewelry—Michele della Valle. With a background in opera and the arts, della Valle’s aptitude for creative output knows no bounds. For decades, della Valle has delighted jewelry collectors and fans alike with his bold and colorful creations. Renown for sourcing interesting colored gemstones and using them in unexpected ways, the result is dazzling and whimsical creations, which we are pleased to present to usher in the spring season.

Caroline Ervin, Christie's Jewels specialist






















