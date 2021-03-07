The New York of Rina Limor



The couture jewels (and beyond) by Rina Limor, a New York designer who was inspired by Dolce Vita.

As it says Dolce Vita in New York? To find out, the jewelry designer Rina Limor in the seventies has spent long periods in Italy. But, besides admiring the Tuscan landscape, the artistic beauty of the city (and, hopefully, also the kitchen), she has occupied the time by contacting material manufacturers for jewelery, goldsmiths, setters, and so on. The pleasure of the style of Italy’s pleasure-loving, along with her creativity and to the American taste for conspicuous jewelry, has created the style of Rina Limor, now established signature in the panorama of the New York luxury. His proposal is quite wide, ranging from tubogas bracelets or large chains, spare special couture line.



Emeralds, rubies, diamonds and Paraiba tourmalines are used unsparingly. As in jewelry made with a cluster of stones, in some cases cut with fancy shapes, that is, outside of the traditional standards. The effect is unusual, but pleasant. Prices, of course, are what you can expect for luxury jewelry in New York. Giulia Netrese















