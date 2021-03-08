Chevalier with Opsobjects



Chevalier rings: therefore with considerable dimensions, very visible. The Ops! Icon line by Opsobjects is composed of this type of jewelry, made of 925 silver, with 18-karat gold or rhodium finishes. The rings also feature cabochon-cut stones, such as white agate or rose quartz. Alternatively, the metal surface is decorated with small cubic zirconia. The idea is to reinterpret a product that comes from the past in a contemporary way. The chevalier ring, in fact, was (and still is) used by noble families to represent the family crest. Also this type of rings in the Opsobjects version should be worn on the little finger. But no one will protest if you choose the ring finger or the middle finger.



Opsobjects is a brand of Diffusione Orologi, a company of the Giglio family specializing in the sector of creation and distribution of jewelery and watch brands. From January 2021, the company has chosen the Milanese agency Barbara Gianuzzi Comunicazione as a partner for the management of press office activities.

















