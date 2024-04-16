Fine jewelry + fine watchmaking = Piaget. The equation or, if you prefer, the algorithm marks a result that is always the same: unique pieces, made with exceptional craftsmanship and an equally uncommon imagination. In Geneva, on the occasion of Watches & Wonders 2024, the Swiss Maison presented a series of jewel-watch creations photographed by the American photographer Ben Hasset, capable of making watch-bracelets and necklaces even more evocative. The new creations follow by a few weeks the launch of one of the watchmaking icons of the Seventies: Piaget Polo 79.

An example of the marriage between fine jewelry and fine watchmaking is the Swinging Sautoir Watch: a long necklace in rose gold and diamonds, with an opal watch dial, with a quartz movement and a watch diameter of 29 millimeters.



In Geneva the Maison also presented a refined modular sautoir. The necklace is made of gold, malachite, turquoise, yellow sapphires and a 6.11-carat aquamarine. The pendant is a large 29.24 carat yellow Sri Lankan sapphire. To this gem we can add the watch with turquoise dial and quartz movement. The watch case can be removed from the sautoir to attach to a satin strap and be worn on the wrist. The sautoir can therefore be worn with or without a watch case.



Another combination of fine jewelry and watchmaking concerns another rose gold sautoir. This also uses an 11.31-carat emerald-cut Sri Lankan yellow sapphire, along with a cabochon opal, an emerald-cut white diamond, other yellow sapphires, and chalcedony. In this case the watch has an opal dial. And this too is a transformable creation: the watch case can be removed from the sautoir to be attached to an alligator leather strap and worn on the wrist. The sautoir can therefore be worn without a watch case.



Piaget also presented three high-gram jewel-watch bracelets. The first includes a large woven rose gold bracelet, with a 35 mm watch with a black opal dial inside. The second, unique piece, is made of white gold, with a dial made up of baguette-cut diamonds. The bracelet also uses baguette-cut gems: these are diamonds, rubies and pink sapphires applied to create a shade from red to white. The watch is manually wound with a Piaget caliber 430 inside. The diameter is 27.5 x 30 millimeters.



Another jewel watch model uses a dial made up of baguette-cut rubies (6.36 carats), while the bracelet and case are entirely made of white diamonds (57 carats), also baguette-cut. This timepiece also has a Piaget caliber inside and is wound manually. The diameter is 35 x 32.5 millimeters. It goes without saying that it is a unique piece.

