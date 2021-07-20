









The word crocodile comes from the ancient Greek krokódilos, which means lizard. But now it also means a silver collection signed by Giovanni Raspini. The scaly skin of reptiles, in fact, has a geometry that has always been an object of inspiration in the fields of fashion, design and jewelry. The new line of jewelry called Crocodile takes inspiration from the previous Moon Crocodile collection, and like the one that preceded it, it develops the texture of the reptile skin on a modular silver crescent element.

