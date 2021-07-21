









Shells for the summer, in the form of bracelets and necklaces. It is the Summer Love collection by Opsobjects, which focuses on the shape of the Pecten jacobaeus, better known as the Mediterranean scallop, for biology a bivalve marine mollusk of the Pectinidae family. But, beyond the taxonomy, it is also the typical sea shell. But, unlike those caught in the waves, the shells of Opsobjects have also applied the shape of a heart on the shell. The collection consists of two brass sets declined in the version with rhodium finish or with 24-karat gold plating consisting of a necklace, bracelet and earrings expressing the sunny and lively character of the brand.



The round link groumette chain on the necklaces and bracelets is completed with three eye-catching charms. At the center of the necklace (84 euros) stands the shell-shaped charm, flanked by two coins, one showing the engraving of a face and the other embellished with a red stone (probably hydrothermal, i.e. synthetic). The bracelet (64 euros) is also made up of the same charms, with white stones for the rhodium finish, while the red stones are reserved for those with gold plating. Hoop earrings (54 euros) complete the set.