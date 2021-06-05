









Petra, one by Giovanni Raspini new collections, focuses on volume and the sense of matter. As always, silver is the basis of the collections of the Tuscan Maison. But on some occasions, such as in the Petra line, alongside the natural metal jewelry, there is also a version in gold-plated silver. The texture of the worked metal, with wrinkles and small folds, suggest a studied minimalism. But the name of the collection, Petra (poetic variant of the Italian word stone), alludes to the choice of creating an apparent roughness of the surfaces of the jewels.



The remarkable volume of the jewels, almost oversized, to underline a strong character of the collection. But the inside of the circles of bracelets and earrings is empty, and this allows you to wear these voluminous jewels without feeling their weight. The silver version collection includes a pendant, a ring, an earring and a bangle, while the gilded silver version is limited to an earring and a rigid bracelet.