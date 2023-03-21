Medallions with dedications, steel bracelets, necklaces with symbolic pendants (star, amulet, key, heart, four-leaf clover, etc.): two new lines by S’Agapò, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, are aimed at a younger public looking for a bojoux to wear in the new season. The two collections are called Me+You and Happy. The first consists of bracelets with medallions bearing writings such as You Are My Sunshine, or I Am Your Moon (in this case on a crescent moon-shaped pendant). The steel is in natural color, or golden. There is also a version without writing, but with an element in the shape of a flower or a bee.



The series of necklaces and bracelets in the Happy collection is also made of steel, with chains to which the pendants are connected, which in some cases are also made with small set crystals. The closure is a snap hook to facilitate the opening and closing of the bijoux.