Colored bracelets and necklaces also for men. It is no longer a taboo, especially for young people. And this is what S’Agapò, the light brand of the Bros Manifatture group, offers. There are two lines of bracelets, which in reality can very well also be worn by women. One is dedicated to Madeira, an archipelago of islands of volcanic origin located in the Atlantic Ocean, 545 kilometers north-west of the African coast and which belongs to Portugal. Perhaps the inspiration of the tropical environment suggested steel bracelets and necklaces with brightly colored glass beads: red, yellow, electric blue.



The second line of jewelery was called Vibes, a name that evokes feelings and sensations linked not only to sentimental affairs, but includes bracelets and necklaces with a greater prevalence of steel elements alongside colored beads and marine-inspired pendants, such as anchors and five-pointed star. Prices are always contained in a few tens of euros.