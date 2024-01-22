In Istanbul the Simoro brand is famous: it is that of a family-run company that produces jewelery and semi-finished products, achieving large production volumes and wholesale exports abroad. Simoro, which uses Italian technology for its hollow chains and has two stores in the Turkish city’s Grand Bazaar, was founded in 1976 by the Gizem-Canalp Karışık brothers. More recently it has entered the online retail sector in the domestic market with the Mist Jewels brand, which has achieved good success.



The jewels of Mist Jewels are intended, in particular, for a young audience, who loves to wear necklaces or bracelets made up of thin chains, with many pendants. Jewelery to wear every day, suitable for any circumstance with the idea of telling a story, evoking emotions and empathizing with the wearer. Mist offers fashion jewelery that uses 14-carat gold, diamonds and small stones to keep prices down. A gold necklace with pendant and diamonds, for example, costs around a thousand euros.

