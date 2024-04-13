Art Deco is a style of visual arts, architecture and design that first appeared in Paris in the 1910s and flourished in the United States and Europe between the 1920s and early 1930s. But the geometric lines with the alternation of straight and circular lines continue to fascinate even a century later. Art Déco is also the name of one of Roberto Coin’s most successful collections.



The style and jewels of the collections have been enriched over the years following the success of bracelets with or without tassels, the semi-precious stones used, such as lapis lazuli or malachite, black jade, mother-of-pearl, turquoise or carnelian combined with classic diamonds. The new pieces of the Art Déco collection also take up the geometric lines that are repeated in a symmetrical and regular way, combined with the chains made of irregular dots that form the tassels, in yellow or pink gold. The chains that appear in the collection are all assembled by hand, as is the setting of the precious stones that decorate the jewels and how the double snap closure is also constructed, for maximum security. The entire internal twisted wire structure is instead developed through 3D technology, to guarantee the perfection of the symmetries and their solidity.