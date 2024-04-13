Rose gold rings with malachite, black jade, carnelian, lapis lazuli, turquoise and diamonds
Rose gold rings with malachite, black jade, carnelian, lapis lazuli, turquoise and diamonds

The new Art Déco jewels by Roberto Coin

Art Deco is a style of visual arts, architecture and design that first appeared in Paris in the 1910s and flourished in the United States and Europe between the 1920s and early 1930s. But the geometric lines with the alternation of straight and circular lines continue to fascinate even a century later. Art Déco is also the name of one of Roberto Coin’s most successful collections.

Rose gold bangles with black jade, carnelian, lapis lazuli, turquoise, malachite, mother of pearl and diamonds
Rose gold bangles with black jade, carnelian, lapis lazuli, turquoise, malachite, mother of pearl and diamonds

The style and jewels of the collections have been enriched over the years following the success of bracelets with or without tassels, the semi-precious stones used, such as lapis lazuli or malachite, black jade, mother-of-pearl, turquoise or carnelian combined with classic diamonds. The new pieces of the Art Déco collection also take up the geometric lines that are repeated in a symmetrical and regular way, combined with the chains made of irregular dots that form the tassels, in yellow or pink gold. The chains that appear in the collection are all assembled by hand, as is the setting of the precious stones that decorate the jewels and how the double snap closure is also constructed, for maximum security. The entire internal twisted wire structure is instead developed through 3D technology, to guarantee the perfection of the symmetries and their solidity.

Rose gold bangles with lapis lazuli, turquoise and diamonds.
Rose gold bangles with lapis lazuli, turquoise and diamonds
Rose gold rings with black jade and diamonds
Rose gold rings with black jade and diamonds
Rose gold rings with malachite, lapis lazuli and diamonds
Rose gold rings with malachite, lapis lazuli and diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini a bottone della collezione La Croisette
Previous Story

La Croisette for Alviero Martini 1A Class

Collana con tormalina, prasiolite, ametista, peridoto. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

Gold and stones, De’ Lazzari’s successful marriage

Latest from Showroom

The Akillis Puzzle

Life is a puzzle and love relationships increasingly resemble the ability to fit together the different

Small Dragonfly Ring

Where flies Anapsara

The Anapsara gold and diamond jewelry with mystical background. You imagine if you enter into a