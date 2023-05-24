Roberto Coin opens in the capital of Saudi Arabia

Roberto Coin, together with his local partner Aias, opens a new boutique on the first floor of the Kingdom Center in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The new space was designed by the Italian jeweler himself with Giulio Miliotti Sclavi (Studio Sclavi), who led the team from Rome and became one of the brand’s main partners in creating its id store concepts around the world. The design of this new boutique is full of what the company defines as warm opulence, with the aim of recreating the atmosphere of an Italian living room where guests are welcomed and can enjoy the typical Italian mood.

The dominant colors of the store are green, the first color that today identifies the Roberto Coin brand. The hazelnut color of the walls was created using Gritti Wall wallpaper, reconfirming the brand’s collaboration with the house of Rubelli, the famous Venetian fabric designer. An unprecedented shade of pink called crystal gray is the characteristic color of the armchairs and sofas in the VIP room, with lavender-coloured cushions. The materials used are consistent with the brand image: gold, marble, carpet and the chandeliers By Vistosi, the famous Murano brand, add prestige to the jewels.