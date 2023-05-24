Stroili with Barrow watches

The Italian jewelery brand Stroili, which is part of the French group Thom, expands with watches. Stroili has signed a distribution agreement for the Barrow brand, a streetwear brand born in 2020 from the Daddato Manifatture Group. These are timepieces that focus entirely on aesthetics and, in particular, on color and design, with very lively motifs aimed at a young audience. The watches have a quartz movement and are distinguished by the use of different materials: 20 models with a silicone-coated steel case and a leather or silicone strap, and eight with a nylon case and a metal and nylon bracelet. All watches in the collection have a water resistance of 5 atmospheres and feature the icon of Barrow, the three-eyed smile.

We have chosen to continue investing in the watch segment to broaden our customer base by attracting younger consumers with a new and contemporary style, perfectly represented by Barrow, which has proven to be the winning trend.

Marco Licastro, sales director of Stroili

Stroili has focused on a distribution that has involved both its e-commerce and 22 selected stores of its network, in the main Italian cities (Milan, Bergamo, Genoa, Reggio Emilia, Empoli, Rome, Naples, Salerno, Catania, Palermo, Cagliari and Sassari).