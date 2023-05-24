Orologio Barrow unisex
Orologio Barrow unisex

Stroili with Barrow watches

The Italian jewelery brand Stroili, which is part of the French group Thom, expands with watches. Stroili has signed a distribution agreement for the Barrow brand, a streetwear brand born in 2020 from the Daddato Manifatture Group. These are timepieces that focus entirely on aesthetics and, in particular, on color and design, with very lively motifs aimed at a young audience. The watches have a quartz movement and are distinguished by the use of different materials: 20 models with a silicone-coated steel case and a leather or silicone strap, and eight with a nylon case and a metal and nylon bracelet. All watches in the collection have a water resistance of 5 atmospheres and feature the icon of Barrow, the three-eyed smile.

Orologio con cinturino in silicone di colore nero e quadrante nero
Watch with black silicone strap and black dial

We have chosen to continue investing in the watch segment to broaden our customer base by attracting younger consumers with a new and contemporary style, perfectly represented by Barrow, which has proven to be the winning trend.
Marco Licastro, sales director of Stroili

Watch with pink silicone strap and pink dial
Watch with pink silicone strap and pink dial

Stroili has focused on a distribution that has involved both its e-commerce and 22 selected stores of its network, in the main Italian cities (Milan, Bergamo, Genoa, Reggio Emilia, Empoli, Rome, Naples, Salerno, Catania, Palermo, Cagliari and Sassari).

Orologio con metallo e nylon rosa e oro e quadrante rosa con pietre
Watch with pink and gold metal and nylon and pink dial with stones

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale con tormalina rosa, tsavorite, onice
Previous Story

Let’s to discover the high jewelery of Fred Fa

Latest from Orologi