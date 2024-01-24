Bracciale collezione Assoluto
Pianegonda Assoluto, but in leather

Assoluto was the name of the first Pianegonda collection designed by the new creative director Betony Vernon. But the absolute is always relative to something. In the second collection of the high-end brand of the Bros Manifatture group, silver enters into relationship with leather. The Assoluto jewels, but in leather, manage to combine Pianegonda’s always very refined design with easier wearability, and also to temper the price, making it available to a wider audience. A bracelet from the Assoluto leather line is sold for 360-390 euros.

Double-wrap bracelets in tan and blue

The bracelets in the collection are characterized, like the others of the Italian brand, by carefully studied geometric shapes, with fluid curves. The quality of the leather appears refined and is available in different colours: black, blue, plum, natural leather, green. The bracelets are available with a single twist or two twists. The first, the single-turn ones, are also distinguished by a silver band inside the leather band.

Silver and leather bracelet
Necklace in silver and leather
Bracelet in silver and green leather, slim size

