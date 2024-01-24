In Paris Graff presented a new high jewelry collection during the Haute Couture week. The great London jeweler confirmed its vocation towards pieces that combine a classic design with gems of extraordinary value. The jewels in the collection are characterized by intense modern design motifs with abstract graphic lines and asymmetric arrangements.

Classic jewellery, for special occasions, but also in step with the times. Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings are, as per the tradition of the Maison, also a playground for diamonds, a specialty of the house. Rubies, emeralds and sapphires are placed next to the most precious stone. Standout pieces from the collection include a diamond bracelet featuring a stunning 118-carat unheated cushion-cut Sri Lankan sapphire. The center stone is surrounded by over 39 carats of round-cut and fancy diamonds, with each custom-cut stone set in a faceted arrangement of light and shine that extends around the wrist.

For over half a century, Graff has crafted exceptional jewelry that puts stones center stage – these magnificent jewels provide us with incomparable creative freedom. Each creation is bold and contemporary, characterized by graphic lines while maintaining a design sensibility synonymous with Graff. When I was first introduced to this collection of gems, it blew me away. I quickly realized that we needed to experiment, to push the boundaries of our design language while staying true to our stone-driven design philosophy. We always seek to innovate through design and craftsmanship, and we are also very fortunate to have access to the most fabulous diamonds and gemstones, which provide us with limitless inspiration.

Anne-Eva Geffroy, Design Director of Graff

A 17.29-carat emerald-cut Colombian emerald ring, with white triangular diamond shoulders and a round white diamond pave band, is set in platinum. One ring takes a bird shape: it is made with a 3.50-carat oval white diamond, marquise-cut emerald and round and baguette white diamonds, set in white gold, total 5.31 carats. Three rare 4-carat lozenge-shaped Colombian emeralds are combined with over 23 carats of emeralds and 37 carats of diamonds within a stylized, asymmetric necklace, with an angular diamond design that repeats along its entire length.



A unique ring featuring a 3.50-carat oval white diamond depicts a bird encased in its wings, cradling the center stone. The design symbolizes new beginnings and hope, continuing with Graff’s iconic stone-based design ethos. The solitaire rings feature incomparable stones, including a 17.29-carat emerald-cut old-mine Colombian emerald, a 39.02-carat emerald-cut unheated Sri Lankan sapphire, a 36-carat D Flawless Type IIa oval diamond, 22 carats and a 20.39 carats D Flawless.

Each diamond and gemstone in the new fine jewelry collection was hand-selected by a member of the Graff family over many months in pursuit of absolute perfection. Only after undergoing a rigorous and rigorous selection process were they passed on to design director Anne-Eva Geffroy and her team, and the design process began.